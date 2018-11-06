Company News
Israel's TowerJazz gets lidar chip supply deal from Canada's LeddarTech

JERUSALEM, Nov 6 (Reuters) -

* Israeli chip maker TowerJazz said on Tuesday it won a contract to supply chips to Canadian Lidar maker LeddarTech.

* Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

* LeddarTech’s lidar products enable active safety systems and semi-autonomous capabilities in vehicles, paving the way toward fully autonomous driving.

* Lidar (light detection and ranging) is a detection system which works on the principle of radar but uses light from a laser and is considered important for autonomous driving due to its high resolution at long distances. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

