Israeli chipmaker Tower Semi third-quarter profit slips, sees strong fourth-quarter

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA met quarterly profit estimates and projected double digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Tower TSEM.O, which specialises in analogue chips used in cars, medical sensors and power management, said on Thursday it earned diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items of 18 cents in the third quarter, down from 25 cents a year earlier.

Revenue edged down to $310 million from $312 million and was unchanged from the prior three months.

Tower was forecast to earn adjusted EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $309.7 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Tower noted that the company’s operations for new wafer starts were harmed for 8-12 days in September due to a security

incident on some of its systems.

It said it took immediate actions to prevent damage by

shutting down all of its Israeli and U.S. IT systems. In less than a week, all factories were returned to operational capability and there was no damage to the functional quality of the work in progress, Tower said.

Tower Semi, which used to be called TowerJazz, expects fourth-quarter revenue in a range of 5% above or below $340 million for year over year growth of 11%. Analysts are forecasting $325 million in revenue.

CEO Russell Ellwanger said Tower expects strong demand for radio frequency and power management chips to continue in 2021.