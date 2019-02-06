Court orders chemical safety board to get cracking on reporting rules

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ordered a federal agency to issue rules in the next 12 months for reporting accidental chemical releases, handing environmental groups a victory.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Monday granted summary judgment to a coalition of environmental groups that had sued to force the U.S. Chemical and Safety Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) to end a decades-long delay in issuing rules for reporting accidents involving toxic releases that cause air pollution, rejecting the board’s argument that the groups had no standing to sue.

