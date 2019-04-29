EPA, EDF split win in D.C. Circuit fight over chemical notification rules

The Environmental Defense Fund’s challenge to rules implementing the 2016 amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act met with mixed results on Friday, as a federal appeals court upheld most of the provisions adopted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed with the EDF on just one of its five objections to the Inventory Notification Requirements rule, in which the Environmental Protection Agency spelled out its procedure for updating its outdated inventory of chemicals manufactured or processed in the United States.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WcbRNx