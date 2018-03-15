FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 15, 2018 / 10:48 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Toyobo to pay $66 mln in bullet-proof vest fraud case -Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyobo Co Ltd and its U.S. subsidiary agreed to pay $66 million to resolve claims they sold defective Zylon fiber used in bullet-proof vests bought by the United States for federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The settlement resolves allegations that Toyobo and Toyobo U.S.A. Inc, also known as Toyobo America Inc, between at least 2001 and 2005, knew that Zylon degraded quickly in normal heat and humidity and that this made bullet-proof vests containing Zylon unfit for use, the department said in a statement. Toyobo is the sole maker of Zylon. (Reporting by Eric Walsh Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.