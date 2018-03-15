Toyobo to pay $66 mln in bullet-proof vest fraud case -Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyobo Co Ltd and its U.S. subsidiary agreed to pay $66 million to resolve claims they sold defective Zylon fiber used in bullet-proof vests bought by the United States for federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The settlement resolves allegations that Toyobo and Toyobo U.S.A. Inc, also known as Toyobo America Inc, between at least 2001 and 2005, knew that Zylon degraded quickly in normal heat and humidity and that this made bullet-proof vests containing Zylon unfit for use, the department said in a statement. Toyobo is the sole maker of Zylon. (Reporting by Eric Walsh Editing by David Alexander)