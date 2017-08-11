FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit strikes down Toyota appeal in unintended acceleration suit
August 11, 2017

8th Circuit strikes down Toyota appeal in unintended acceleration suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday broadly upheld a lower court's evidentiary rulings in a trial over a fatal 2006 car crash in Minnesota that resulted in an $11 million verdict against Toyota Motor Corp.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the trial judge properly allowed three other owners of 1996 Toyota Camrys, the type of car involved in the crash, to testify about instances in which their cars experienced unintended acceleration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wQCJpc

