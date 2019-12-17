Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Toyota to deploy advanced self-driving capabilities in mobility service vehicles first

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s automated driving R&D unit on Tuesday said it planned to deploy advanced self-driving capabilities in mobility service vehicles before it does so in personal-use vehicles.

“‘Level 4’ (driving capabilities) is really what we’re striving for to first appear in mobility as a service,” James Kuffner, CEO of Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, told reporters at the opening of its new offices in Tokyo.

“It will take more time to achieve ‘Level 4’ for a personally owned vehicle,” he added, referring to the automation level at which vehicles can drive themselves.

Toyota next year will release its first so-called Level 2 autonomous car capable of driving itself on the highway, as part of its strategy to develop self-driving cars over the next few decades. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

