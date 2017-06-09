8th Circuit affirms $14M verdict against Toyota in unintended acceleration case

A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a $14 million jury verdict against Toyota Motor Corp arising from a fatal rear-end collision involving a 1996 Camry, rejecting the company’s claim that the jury was swayed by inadmissible evidence.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the trial judge’s decision to allow three other owners of 1996 Camrys to testify about instances in which their cars experienced unintended acceleration.

