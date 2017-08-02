FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota July China vehicle sales up 11.4 pct y/y
August 2, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in 2 days

Toyota July China vehicle sales up 11.4 pct y/y

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's China sales grew 11.4 percent in July from a year earlier to 108,900 vehicles, following a 10-percent sales increase in June, the company reported on Wednesday.

Toyota's January-July sales totaled 732,900 vehicles, a 6.2-percent rise from the same period a year ago.

The Japanese company is on target to sell more than 1.21 million vehicles in China this year, compared with 1.2 million vehicles it sold in 2016, a Toyota spokesman in Beijing said. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

