June 1, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toyota says to consolidate electronics parts operations within Denso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Denso Corp, its main supplier, to consolidate all core electronics component operations of both companies within Denso.

Japan’s largest automaker said it would hold talks with Denso to discuss transferring production of electronics components made at its Hirose plant, near Toyota’s global headquarters, around the end of 2019.

Denso, one of the world’s largest auto components suppliers, would take over mass production of electronics components used in Toyota’s vehicles from 2022, the automaker said.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

