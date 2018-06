June 28 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy Toyota Motor Corp shares worth up to 22.2 billion yen ($201.6 million).

The stake purchase will be debt funded and executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, based on the current prevailing rates on the dates of execution, GT Capital said in a statement. ($1 = 110.1100 yen) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)