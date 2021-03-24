UPDATE 2-Isuzu, Hino shares jump on announcement of joint news conference with Toyota

(Adds shares moves)
TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Isuzu Motors Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd jumped on Wednesday after the Japanese automakers said they will hold a joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp later in the day.
The stock price of Isuzu soared 8% and Hino rose 4.7%, compared with an 1.8% drop in the benchmark Topix index on the Tokyo bourse.
The heads of Toyota Motor Corp, Isuzu Motors and Toyota truck unit Hino Motors will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, Toyota said.
Toyota’s President Akio Toyoda, as well as Masanori Katayama and Yoshio Shimo from Isuzu and Hino respectively will attend the joint news conference online.
Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.