UPDATE 2-Isuzu, Hino shares jump on announcement of joint news conference with Toyota

(Adds shares moves)

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Isuzu Motors Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd jumped on Wednesday after the Japanese automakers said they will hold a joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp later in the day.

The stock price of Isuzu soared 8% and Hino rose 4.7%, compared with an 1.8% drop in the benchmark Topix index on the Tokyo bourse.

The heads of Toyota Motor Corp, Isuzu Motors and Toyota truck unit Hino Motors will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, Toyota said.

Toyota’s President Akio Toyoda, as well as Masanori Katayama and Yoshio Shimo from Isuzu and Hino respectively will attend the joint news conference online.