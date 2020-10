TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and KDDI Corp said on Friday that Japan’s biggest automaker would invest 52.2 billion yen ($500 million) in the mobile carrier to deepen their partnership in the age of the “connected car”.

Toyota will buy 18.3 million treasury shares from KDDI, boosting its stake in the carrier to 13.74% from 12.95%, they said in a statement.