TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp will hold a joint news conference in Tokyo at 0600 GMT (3 p.m. local) that will be attended by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda and NTT CEO Jun Sawada.

Toyota and NTT will form a capital tie-up to work together in smart-city development, making large investments in each other, a person briefed on the issue has told Reuters. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Chris Gallagher)