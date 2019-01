TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday they will launch a joint venture next year to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries, leveraging the heft of one of the world’s largest automakers and battery makers to expand their EV push.

Toyota will own 51 percent of the joint venture, and Panasonic the rest, the two companies said in a joint statement, confirming previous reports. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)