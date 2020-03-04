Toyota boost size of U.S. fuel pump recall by 1.1 million vehicles

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it would add another 1.1 million U.S vehicles to a fuel pump recall to address potential vehicle stalls.

The Japanese automaker first said in January would recall 696,000 U.S. vehicles with a fuel pump that may stop operating, which could result in a vehicle stall. Dealers will replace the fuel pumps with a new one. Toyota said the recall now covers 1.8 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles in total in the United States, including older vehicles from as far back as the 2013 model year. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)