Toyota recalls 361,000 vehicles for air bag inflator issue

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling 361,000 older vehicles worldwide for potentially defective air bag inflators.

The defect involves a different type of Takata inflator than those that have prompted the largest-ever auto safety recalls worldwide covering more than 42 million U.S. vehicles by 19 automakers with Takata air bag inflators. Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will recall 2.7 million older U.S. vehicles in North America for the same type of Takata inflator that Toyota is also recalling. Takata issued a new defect notice in November for inflators from four automakers, including Honda and Toyota. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)