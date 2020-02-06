Company News
February 6, 2020 / 4:45 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Toyota boosts full-year profit forecast on currency moves, Q3 profit eases

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday raised its forecast for annual operating profit by 4.2% due to a slightly weaker yen.

Toyota expects operating profit to rise to 2.5 trillion yen ($22.7 billion) in the year to March, up from 2.47 trillion yen the previous year and its earlier forecast of 2.4 trillion yen.

The outlook is based on a new assumption for the yen to average around 108 yen to the U.S. dollar versus 107 yen previously.

The higher forecast comes even as Toyota posted a 3.2% decline in third-quarter profit, hurt by softer global vehicle sales.

Operating profit for Japan’s biggest automaker came in at 654.4 billion yen in the October-December quarter, down from 676.1 billion yen a year ago.

$1 = 109.9300 yen Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below