Toyota posts 0.4 pct rise in Q3 operating profit

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday reported a 0.4 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit as continued increase in sales in Asia, including China, offset lower sales in North America, its biggest market.

Japan’s largest automaker posted a profit of 676.1 billion yen ($6.16 billion) for October-December, from 673.64 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 680.84 billion yen median of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Toyota cut its full-year net profit forecast to 1.87 trillion yen from a previous forecast for 2.3 trillion yen. It left its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged at 2.4 trillion yen. ($1 = 109.7900 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)