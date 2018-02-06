FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 6:24 AM / in 2 hours

Toyota posts 54 pct jump in Q3 profit, lifts full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 54 percent jump in operating profit for the third quarter, boosted by strong performance at home in Japan along with a weaker yen, and raised its forecast for full-year profit.

Japan’s biggest-selling automaker posted 673.6 billion yen ($6.19 billion) operating profit for October-December, from 438.59 billion yen a year earlier. The result exceeded a mean estimate of 527.22 billion yen taken from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toyota raised its forecast for operating profit in the year through March to 2.2 trillion yen, a 10 percent rise from last year, based on an unchanged assumption of the yen averaging around 111 yen versus the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 108.7700 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Editing by Christopher Cushing)

