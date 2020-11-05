Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Toyota to double FY operating profit forecast to above $9.7 bln -paper

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is likely to more than double its full-year operating profit forecast when it reports first-half earnings on Friday, the Mainichi daily reported, citing a strong recovery in vehicle sales in the United States and China.

Japan’s top automaker is likely to project an operating profit of more than 1 trillion yen ($9.66 billion) for the year to March 31, 2021, from the 500 billion yen projected in August, the Mainichi said, without citing sources.

$1 = 103.5700 yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler

