CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Toyota sees slower sales growth in South America, Caribbean in 2019 -exec

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to reflect forecast of 2.3 percent sales growth to 451,000 vehicles in 2019, not 0.9 percent sales growth to 445,000 vehicles as company had originally reported)

SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil, March 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Co expects its sales in South America and the Caribbean to rise 2.3 percent in 2019 compared with last year, Celso Simomura, vice president of Toyota’s Brazil operation, said on Tuesday.

He said Toyota expected to sell 451,000 vehicles across the region in 2019, up from 441,000 in 2018. Simomura added that growth had been higher in recent years, with 5.2 percent sales growth in 2018, and 6.9 percent growth in 2017, but did not give a reason for the slowdown. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)