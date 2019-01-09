Toyota recalling 1.3 million US vehicles for air bag inflators

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.3 million U.S. vehicles for potentially faulty Takata air bag inflators as part of a multi-year industry recall campaign announced in 2016.

Automakers are adding about 10 million vehicle inflators to what was already the largest ever recall campaign in history and last week Ford Motor Co said it was recalling 953,000 vehicles worldwide for Takata inflators. Previously 37 million vehicles with 50 million inflators have been recalled and 16.7 million inflators remain to be replaced. At least 23 deaths worldwide have been linked to the rupturing of faulty Takata air bag inflators, including 15 in the United States. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)