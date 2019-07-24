CORRECTED-Toyota's Thailand unit retains domestic car sales forecasts

(Corrects headline to say Toyota’s Thailand unit, not Thailand’s Toyota unit)

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) -

* Thailand’s total domestic cars sales for 2019 are still projected at 1 million units, down 3.8% from last year, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Wednesday.

* Toyota’s own sales in the country are still expected at 330,000 units this year, or up 4.7% from last year.

* In January-June 2019, total domestic car sales rose 7.1% year-on-year to 523,770 units, while Toyota’s sales jumped 20.8% to 171,502 cars.

* In 2018, overall domestic sales rose 19%, while Toyota’s sales surged 31%.

* Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world’s top automakers, and the sector accounts for about 10% of the country’s gross domestic product. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; editing by Uttaresh.V)