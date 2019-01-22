Thailand's total domestic car sales seen down 3.8 pct in 2019 -Toyota

BANGKOK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s total domestic car sales are likely to fall 3.8 percent to 1 million units this year after a 19 percent jump in 2018, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Tuesday.

However, Toyota, which commands about one-third of the Thai vehicle market, forecast its own 2019 car sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 4.7 percent from last year to 330,000 cars, Toyota Motor Thailand’s President Michinobu Sugata told a news conference.

This year’s sales will be helped by launches of new models and plans to drive domestic sales, he said.

In 2018, Toyota’s Thai auto sales jumped 31 percent to 315,113 cars.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world’s top automakers, and the sector accounts for about 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)