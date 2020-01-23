Toyota's Thai unit sees its domestic sales down about 7% this year

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Toyota’s Thailand unit said on Thursday it expected its domestic car sales to decline 6.7% this year to 310,000 vehicles, after rising 5.5% last year.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicles market, sold of 332,380 cars in the Southeast Asian country last year, Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world’s top automakers, particularly Japanese firms. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by xxxx)