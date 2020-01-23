Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 23, 2020 / 6:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Toyota's Thai unit sees its domestic sales down about 7% this year

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Toyota’s Thailand unit said on Thursday it expected its domestic car sales to decline 6.7% this year to 310,000 vehicles, after rising 5.5% last year.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicles market, sold of 332,380 cars in the Southeast Asian country last year, Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world’s top automakers, particularly Japanese firms. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by xxxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below