CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Toys ‘R’ US asked the U.S Bankruptcy Court on Thursday for approval to halt vendor payments while it tries to separate its non-bankrupt international operations from its liquidating U.S. business.

Toys ‘R’ US will be evaluating proposals for its Canadian, Asian and European businesses in coming weeks, a lawyer said at a court hearing in Richmond, Virginia. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)