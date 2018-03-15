FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 4:41 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Toys 'R' Us files to liquidate assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Toys ‘R’ Us Inc, the iconic U.S. toy retailer, is liquidating all its U.S. stores after failing to find a buyer or reach a restructuring deal with creditors to push its indebted business out of bankruptcy, the company said on Thursday.

The company also said it is engaged in discussions with some interested parties for a deal that could combine up to 200 of its top performing U.S. stores with its Canadian operations. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

