FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 2, 2018 / 7:14 PM / in an hour

Toys 'R' Us lenders cancel auction, lenders plan to revive brand

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Toys ‘R’ Us has canceled the bankruptcy auction of its brand name and other intellectual property assets and instead plans to revive the Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us brand names, the court papers filed by the company’s lenders on Monday showed.

The bankrupt retailer, which is controlled by lenders, said it is planning to open a new Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us branding company that maintains its existing global license agreements and can invest and develop new retail shops under the two brand names.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.