TP Group to deliver new on-site oxygen system for medics in H2

April 16 (Reuters) - UK defence and space technology firm TP Group hopes to produce a new on-site oxygen production system for hospitals in the second half of this year, accelerating an existing programme based on submarine technology to provide gas used for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Thursday.

The programme was initiated at the end of last year and has been accelerated to meet emerging needs, as the COVID-19 outbreak draws attention to the availability of oxygen for critical care, particularly under peak load, the company said. (reut.rs/3es33wv)

The programme is currently funded from TP Group’s existing resources and will last a further three months.

British hospitals are facing a surge in their needs for oxygen to treat the worst cases of the disease, which attacks the lungs and leaves patients struggling to breath on their own. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)