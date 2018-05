May 30 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest interdealer broker, TP ICAP said its Chairman Rupert Robson will leave the group at the end of the year, nearly six years after he assumed the role.

The company, which changed its name from Tullett Prebon after its acquiry of London-based ICAP’s voice broking business three years ago, said it would undertake a comprehensive search for a new chairman. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)