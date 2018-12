Dec 14 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker TP ICAP Plc said on Friday that Richard Berliand would join as chairman designate and non-executive director early next year, taking over from Rupert Robson, who is set to retire after 12 years on the board.

Berliand, a member of Germany-based Deutsche Börse AG’s supervisory board, will take over as chairman at the end of an annual general meeting in May.