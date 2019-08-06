Financials
TP ICAP launches energy and commodities joint venture in China

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) -

* TP ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, on Tuesday said its energy and commodities unit has entered into a joint venture (JV) in China with local conglomerate Enmore Investment Group (Shanghai) Co

* TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in financial, energy and commodities markets

* The Shanghai-based JV - Enmore Commodity Brokers (Shanghai) Co - will offer professional intermediary services in the country’s over-the-counter, cleared and physical commodities markets, the company said in a statement

* The joint venture will offer brokerage services in iron ore, coal (bulks), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and naphtha

* The JV will also offer liquidity from the TP ICAP companies – Tullett Prebon, ICAP and PVM - to its onshore clients and access offshore clients via TP ICAP brands (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

