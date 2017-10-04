FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-TP ICAP makes senior hires in institutional services unit
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 16 days ago

MOVES-TP ICAP makes senior hires in institutional services unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - UK-based interdealer broker TP ICAP PLC said on Wednesday it appointed Jonathan Gane as managing director of institutional services.

Gane was formerly chief executive and co-chief investment officer of Fort Rock Asset Management. He has also worked at Societe Generale.

TP ICAP also appointed David Fell-Clark as head of rates, EMEA. Fell-Clark joins from RBS where he was head of hedge fund sales in the rates division. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
