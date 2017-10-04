MOVES-TP ICAP makes senior hires in institutional services unit

Oct 4 (Reuters) - UK-based interdealer broker TP ICAP PLC said on Wednesday it appointed Jonathan Gane as managing director of institutional services.

Gane was formerly chief executive and co-chief investment officer of Fort Rock Asset Management. He has also worked at Societe Generale.

TP ICAP also appointed David Fell-Clark as head of rates, EMEA. Fell-Clark joins from RBS where he was head of hedge fund sales in the rates division. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)