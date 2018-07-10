FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Broker TP ICAP points to Brexit hit as CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - TP ICAP Chief Executive Officer John Phizackerley will step down, the company said on Tuesday as it blamed Brexit-related costs for what it said would be a dip in 2018 underlying operating profit below analyst expectations.

The world’s biggest interdealer broker, which changed its name from Tullett Prebon after it bought London-based ICAP’s voice broking business, said full-year earnings would be hurt by additional costs of about 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) related to Britain’s planned departure from the European Union and new EU rules on market transparency.

It said Phizackerley would be replaced by Nicolas Breteau, who currently leads TP ICAP’s largest business - global broking. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

