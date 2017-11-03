FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interdealer broker TP ICAP points to challenging Q4 outlook
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 3, 2017 / 7:29 AM / in 2 hours

Interdealer broker TP ICAP points to challenging Q4 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - TP ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, pointed to challenging outlook for its final quarter of 2017, blaming a lack of market volatility compared to the same period a year ago.

The company also reported higher revenue for the third quarter, pointing to modest growth in period despite mixed market conditions, marked by ongoing low levels of volatility.

The company, which brings together buyers and sellers in financial, energy and commodities markets, said revenue for the quarter ended September rose 3 percent to 420 million pounds ($548 million) from a year earlier.

“Looking ahead we expect comparatively subdued market conditions for the fourth quarter of 2017 although we are well-placed to benefit from any interest rate rises in the US and Europe,” Chief Executive Officer John Phizackerley said.

TP ICAP also said that its Finance Chief Andrew Baddeley would step down with immediate effect and deputy CFO Robin Stewart would take up the role on an interim basis. ($1 = 0.7659 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.