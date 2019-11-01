Strong trading activity boosts TP ICAP Q3 revenue

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The world’s largest inter-dealer broker TP ICAP reported a jump in third-quarter revenue on Friday, benefiting from higher trading activity.

The company, which brings together buyers and sellers in financial, energy and commodities markets, said revenue surged 17% to 478 million pounds ($619.49 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30.

“TP ICAP’s trading portfolio is well placed to capitalise on volatile macro market conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Breteau said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7716 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)