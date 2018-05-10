FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TP ICAP gets revenue boost from Wall St volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest interdealer broker, TP ICAP, reported a 3 percent rise in revenue for the first four months of 2018, citing a boost from higher U.S. stock market volatility.

The company, which brings together buyers and sellers in financial, energy and commodities markets, said volatility in equities markets in the Americas pushed revenue from its Equities business 22 percent higher.

Group revenue in the four months to April came in at 601 million pounds ($815.4 million). ($1 = 0.7371 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
