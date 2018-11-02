TP ICAP reports 1 pct rise in 4-mth revenue, sticks with guidance

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Revenue at TP ICAP inched 1 percent higher in the four months to the end of October but was down by a similar amount in the first 10 months of 2018, the world’s largest interdealer broker said on Friday.

It also reiterated its guidance from July that earnings per share would be slightly below the bottom end of a range of 34.9 pence to 39.0 pence per share.

Separately, TP ICAP confirmed earlier reports it was buying Houston, Texas-based energy and commodities brokerage firm Axiom for $15.1 million in cash as it looks to expand its footprint as an energy broker. ($1 = 0.7690 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)