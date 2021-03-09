Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Broker TP ICAP warns on current-quarter revenue as market activity eases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - TP ICAP Plc, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, halved its dividend citing a one-off reduction, and said first-quarter revenue might be lower compared to 2020, when markets were experiencing a sharp sell-off due to the coronaivirus crisis.

The company, born out of the merger of brokers Tullett Prebon and ICAP, said on Tuesday adjusted pretax profit fell 3% to 223 million pounds ($308.48 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, while reported profit jumped 39%.

$1 = 0.7229 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up