TP ICAP hurt by investment bank trading woes

Aug 6 (Reuters) - TP ICAP, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, reported lower first-half underlying profit on Tuesday as its broking division took a hit from recent poor trading results at some of its biggest investment bank clients.

The company, which brings together buyers and sellers in financial, energy and commodities markets, said underlying profit before tax fell 3.6% to 134 million pounds for the six months ended June 30. (Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain bangalin Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)