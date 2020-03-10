TP ICAP says market volatility creating opportunities

March 10 (Reuters) - TP ICAP said the volatility in financial markets from uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, economic growth concerns and Brexit negotiations were creating market opportunities for the world’s largest inter-dealer broker.

The company also said on Tuesday pretax profit jumped to 93 million pounds ($121.24 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 62 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7670 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)