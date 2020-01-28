Bonds News
TPG in talks to reduce stake in credit-investing arm - WSJ

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Private Equity firm TPG is in talks to cut its stake in its credit-investing arm, TPG Sixth Street Partners (TSSP), the Wall Street Journal reported here on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

TSSP is in discussions to buy back a sizable portion of TPG’s minority stake, the report said.

TSSP was most recently valued at $3.5 billion in a 2017 fundraising round.

The discussions are ongoing and the terms of a potential deal could not be learned, the report added.

TPG declined to comment.

