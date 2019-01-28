REFILE-Australia's TPG Telecom stops mobile network rollout over Huawei

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - TPG Telecom Ltd said on Tuesday it has decided to cease the rollout of its mobile network in Australia after the country’s government prohibited the use of Huawei equipment in 5G networks last year.

“A key reason for the selection of the vendor and the design of TPG’s network was that there was a simple upgrade path to 5G, using Huawei equipment,” the company said in a statement.

TPG said it has incurred rollout capital expenditure of about A$100 million ($71.66 million) and that it wasn’t in a position to announce any decision on its future strategy for its current spectrum holdings. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)