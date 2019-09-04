Australia's TPG Telecom sees heaviest impact of NBN roll out in 2020

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s TPG Telecom on Thursday said it expects full year 2020 to bear the greatest financial impact from customer migration to a state-owned broadband network.

The telco said combined headwinds from residential Digital Subscriber Line - a type of broadband internet - and home phone customers moving to National Broadband Network (NBN) are expected to be around A$85 million ($57.41 million).

The company reported a fall of about 13% in annual underlying profit at $376.2 million. ($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)