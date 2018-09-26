FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Brazil police raid Triunfo headquarters, chairman resigns -filing

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA said on Wednesday that federal police had raided its headquarters in São Paulo and that of its subsidiary Econorte, according to a securities exchange filing.

The company said its chairman Luiz Fernando Wolff de Carvalho has resigned from his position after been placed in preventative detention by police. Earlier on Wednesday, police served 19 arrest warrants in an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption related to federal highway concessions in the state of Paraná. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Flavia Bohone Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

