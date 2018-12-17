China says U.S. has brought back "the ghost of unilateralism" to WTO

GENEVA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China said on Monday that the Trump administration’s trade measures on items from steel to intellectual property taken under the guise national security were “bringing back to life the ghost of unilateralism”.

Chinese ambassador Zhang Xiangchen, addressing the World Trade Organization (WTO) after U.S. envoy Dennis Shea slammed Beijing’s practices, called on the United States to work on WTO reform “through consultations on equal grounds”. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by David Stamp)