NZ's Trade Me Group gets $1.8 bln buyout offer

Dec 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s e-commerce leader Trade Me Group on Wednesday said it had received a NZ$2.56 billion ($1.77 billion) takeover bid from California-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

Hellman & Friedman offered NZ$6.45 per share to buy all shares of Trade Me, the company said in a statement on the New Zealand stock exchange.

This offer compares to a NZ$6.4 per share takeover bid from London-based private equity group Apax Partners received last month. ($1 = 1.4436 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)