EU negotiators present farm trade offers to Mercosur

BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European negotiators have presented their farm trade offer to the South American Mercosur bloc as part of talks for a trade pact they hope to complete by the end of this year, officials from both sides said on Tuesday.

Brazilian negotiator Ronaldo Costa Filho confirmed in a forum with business leaders that the European offers for beef and ethanol imports have been made, clearing the way for negotiations on two key products that had been stumbling blocks. He declined to give details of quota sizes because the offers were just made and are still subject to negotiation. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and Maximiliano Rizzi in Buenos Aites; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)