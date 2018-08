WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Monday that his country wants to incorporate Canada into a newly-struck trade deal amid renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump said he would call Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon and that if Canada wants to negotiate fairly the United States would do so. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert; editing by Grant McCool)